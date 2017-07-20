Prince Harry visits RAF Honington to present Colour

Have your say

The 10-year-old son of a military serviceman presented Prince Harry with a teddy bear as the Royal visited RAF Honington.

Sam Brown, whose father Flight Sergeant Jordan Brown has terminal brain cancer, presented the Prince with the RAF Regiment 75 bear and flowers.

At RAF Honington, HRH Prince Henry of Wales awarded the Firmin Peace Sword of Peace to the RAF Police. Picture: Ian Burt

Prince Harry received the gifts in a room packed with hundreds of schoolchildren, who were excitedly waving union jacks, and service personnel.

The Royal was visiting the Suffolk base to present a new Colour to the Regiment, on behalf of the Queen, to commemorate its 75th anniversary.

Prince Harry, who is honorary Commandant of RAF Honington, delivered a speech during the Colour Parade on behalf of the Queen and said: “The Queen’s Colour is a symbol of the trust placed in the Corps, its fighting spirit, courage and fortitude.

“I am confident that the Corps’ men, and soon women, will honour all that it represents. I give into your keeping the Queen’s Colour for the Royal Air Force Regiment. I charge you to guard it and defend it.”

HRH Prince Henry of Wales meeting personnel at RAF Honington. Picture: Ian Burt

In a busy visit to the base, the Royal also presented the Firmin Sword of Peace 2015 to the RAF Police.

The sword is awarded for valuable contribution to humanitarian activities with the RAF Police.

The service personnel made a significant contribution in supporting the movement of UK aid supplies to South Sudan, as well as supporting relief efforts following the earthquake in Nepal, among a number of other activities.

The Prince took time to speak to servicemen and women and school pupils before he opened the Aidan MacCarthy Medical Treatment Facility.

On behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, HRH Prince Henry of Wales presented the new colour at RAF Honington. Picture: Ian Burt

The facility acts as a doctors’ surgery and dentist, in addition to a rehabilitation and physiotherapy facility.

The Prince had enjoyed a laugh with the doctors, nurses, admin staff and patients at the medical centre.

Group Captain Dave Tait, Station Commander, said: “What a way to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the RAF Regiment by having Prince Harry here to present the Regiment with the colour. It is absolutely fantastic.”

The Prince also travelled to Ipswich to unveil Headway Suffolk’s brain injury card.

The Colour parade at RAF Honington. Picture: Ian Burt

The card helps police identify brain injury survivors and ensure they are given appropriate support.