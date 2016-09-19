Prestigious contract triumph for Bury St Edmunds’ company

A leading Bury St Edmunds-based company has just secured a prestigious five contract with the Imperial War Museums.

Services provider Servest, of Heath Farm Business Centre, Fornham All Saints, will carry out a number of duties at the Imperial War Museum London, the Churchill War Rooms, HMS Belfast, Duxford and the iconic Libeskind building in Manchester.

In addition to providing cleaning, front of house, waste and pest solutions to the collective buildings that welcome 1.6 million visitors per annum, Servest will also deliver event support.

Rob Legge, Servest Group chief executive, said: “Imperial War Museums’ five sites bring with them a specific set of challenges that Servest has experience managing. We are all very excited to be working with such a prolific arts and culture organisation.”

Tim Strofton, assistant director of visitor and property services for the Imperial War Museums, said: “Servest proposed an innovative solution that will raise standards across the board.

“Servest’s commitment, enthusiasm and impressive track record mirrors what we were looking for in a soft services provider.”