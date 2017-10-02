Premier Travel is working to help its customers affected by Monarch Airlines crash

Emergency help for travellers affected by the Monarch Airlines crash is being organised at the Cambourne head office of East Anglia’s Premier Travel.

A statement from Premier this morning says that all customers with Monarch bookings through Premier Travel are financially protected.

An emergency team is now working to contact all customers.

People can contact the travel agent on 01223 516516 or at their local branch.

Premier Travel has numerous branches in East Anglia including the one in the Butter Market, Bury St Edmunds.

Paul Waters, director at Premier Travel, said: “Our customers and their travel plans are of the utmost importance to us at this time and our priority is communicating with them to reduce the impact of this failure.”

A spokeswoman for Premier said only a handful of customers from the Bury office were affected although 150 people overall are affected.

Some 110,000 people have been hit by the collapse of Monarch and all flights were grounded at 4am this morning.

A statement from Premier Travel said: “Given the scale of the failure, the UK Government has requested that the CAA arranges replacement flights for all Monarch Airlines customers due to return to the UK on flights departing overseas airports on or before 15 October 2017.

“Holidays will not be cut short and customers will not need to return home early. We will provide them with further information and details of their replacement flights. However, this is a major operation with 110,000 customers abroad and there may therefore be some delays whilst the CAA make the necessary arrangements.

“All future flights and holidays with the Monarch Group are cancelled and customers should not to go to the airport as they will not be able to travel. These fall into two categories – the first where we have booked Monarch Airlines flights as part of a package with another supplier that isn’t Monarch Holidays; we are working on behalf of our customers with those suppliers to provide suitable replacements or, if this is not possible, a full refund for the entire booking. Secondly customers yet to travel that have booked with Monarch Holidays; our priority will be to get these clients rebooked with another tour operator. Clients will need to pay again for any new booking they make and claim for their refund from the CAA.”