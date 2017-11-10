Praise for Thetford graffiti artist’s pub wall mural

A Thetford graffiti artist has had his work praised by military personnel past and present, as well as the public, after revealing his latest work on the side of a pub.

Lee Strouble’s Remembrance Day homage on the wall of The Black Horse pub in Magdalen Street, has got comments from hundreds after being shown on social media.

Mr Strouble said: “It is just incredibly humbling and the feedback is absolutely lovely.”

This is the sixth mural the artist has done on this wall and said more people have grown to love his pieces.

He said: “At first, people hear the word graffiti and see me with my spray cans and presumed the worst but when they come back and see when it is finished they seem to like them.”

It took Mr Strouble two days to complete his latest creation, which is half free handed and half stencilled.

With his work representing an important piece of history , he is very happy it has got such a good response.

He said; “I just wanted to do the wall justice and make a tribute to soldiers from the past and present.

“The younger generation have taken an interest in it too, which is great. They came up to me whilst I was doing it and I got to explain to them what it was all about.”

Landlord and landlady, Terry and Pam Gillman, commission Mr Strouble to do two a year, one for Remembrance Day and one for their St George’s Day celebrations.

Mr Gillman said: “It is one of his best yet, we have a lot of service people come and drink in here and they think it is just fantastic.

“When he is out there our regular drinkers like to go out and have a look at what he is doing. His work does get a lot of attention because he does a great job with it.”