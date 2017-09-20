Praise for Suffolk church schools trust

Church of England leaders have praised the progress of their schools as 14 primarys have joined the diocese’s academy in Suffolk.

The Church of England is celebrating the first two years of its Suffolk Diocesan Multi Academy Trust (MAT).

The Ven Dr David Jenkins, chairman of the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocesan MAT, said: “We have enjoyed steady growth and are delighted with the progress in our schools.

“We are committed to providing a high standard of education, rooted in Christian values. At the heart of the MAT is school improvement and providing appropriate support for schools is key to raising standards.

“We have developed networks for heads, governors and staff to enable the sharing of good practice. At a time when school budgets are under pressure, it is vital to find ways of working corroboratively with other schools and MATs are one way of doing so.”

Schools in the MAT are Tudor, Sudbury; St Mary’s, Woodbridge; Sproughton; St Mary’s, Hadleigh; Nacton; Bramfield; Long Melford; Eyke; Mellis; Hartest; Stoke by Nayland; Chelmondiston; Ringsfield and Brampton.