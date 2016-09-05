Praise for ‘first class’ ambulance service

The region’s ambulance service has received an A* in its latest patient survey results.

‘Outstanding’, ‘first class’ and ‘cared for greatly’ were some of the comments from respondents to a questionnaire.

Almost 100 people responded to the July patient experience survey with 100 per cent saying they were very satisfied, satisfied, or fairly satisfied with the service they received.

The results also show that 98 per cent of respondents rated the handling of their 999 call as very acceptable or acceptable and 91.6 per cent said the length of time they waited for a response was very acceptable or acceptable.

Top marks were also given by patients who said they were treated with privacy and they trusted ambulance staff 100 per cent.

Sandy Brown, Director of Nursing and Clinical Quality for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST), said: “These are another set excellent of patient survey results and echo the recent outstanding care rating we received from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

“We value all feedback from our patients and these fantastic comments are a testament to the hard work and dedication of all of our staff.”

The full report is available at www.eastamb.nhs.uk/about-us/patient-surveys.htm

Meanwhile the Trust has begun #ThankYouThursday on social media, sharing excerpts of thank you messages from patients and their families.