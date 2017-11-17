Post-mortem into Beyton woman’s death proves inconclusive

A post-mortem examination carried out on the body of a Beyton woman who died this week after she reportedly suffered serious injuries has proved inconclusive.

Julie Feetham, 52, died at West Suffolk Hospital on Tuesday after police were called to a property, in Thurston Road, Beyton, on Monday night to reports she had suffered serious head injuries.

A police spokesman said a post-mortem examination yesterday proved inconclusive with further tests needing to be conducted.

The cordon on the Thurston Road property has now been lifted and there is no longer a police presence at the location.

A 55-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, was originally released on police bail until Thursday, November 23.

He has now been released under investigation as enquiries continue.