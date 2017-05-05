Popular fun day has a visit from Dr Who?

Hundreds of people attended a fun day on Bank Holiday Monday, including a former Dr Who

Former Time Lord and vintage car enthusiast Paul McGann, who was in the area, dropped in briefly to view the line up of classic cars on display.

The Southgate Community Fun Day in full swing on the playing field at Hardwick Primary School in Bury St Edmunds on Bank Holiday Monday. The Hardwick Primary School choir entertain PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT

But the erstwhile Doctor was in for a big surprise when he also encountered local Dr Who enthusiast, Thomas Seymour, from Moreton Hall, who had gone along to the Southgate Community Partnership event with his Tardis, Daleks, K9 and various time-travelling paraphernalia

“It was early in the morning before anyone had really arrived and he was literally only here for ten minutes to see the cars,” said chairman of the Southgate Primary Partnership, Andy Abbott, who organised the event at Hardwick Primary School.

“It was quite surreal to see him and a pure coincidence we had a Dr Who display at the fun day. He was very surprised.”

The fun day was arranged in conjunction with Southgate Church and Hardwick Primary School, in Bury.

The Southgate Community Fun Day in full swing on the playing field at Hardwick Primary School in Bury St Edmunds on Bank Holiday Monday. Sticky situation - Four year old Issy Basson PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT

The day started with a Year 1 football tournament with six local schools taking part, with the Mayor of St Edmundsbury, Cllr Julia Wakelam, also going along to watch.

Entertainment on the school field included a climbing wall, charity stalls, refreshments and a football challenge.

The Bury Starlets majorettes performed and the Stroke Association staged a exercise routine they had been preparing for two months.

Southgate Church staged a puppet show and some visitors tried out a spot of maypole dancing.

“It was great to see visitors attending from all over Nowton, Hardwick and Southgate community and beyond,” said Mr Abbott.

The Southgate Community Partnership values its close relationship with Southgate Church and Hardwick primary School and this is such a lovely community event and fun for all the family.”