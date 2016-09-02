Poppy appeal organisers to hold coffee morning for volunteers in Bury

Bury St Edmunds’ poppy appeal organisers are holding a coffee morning to thank all of their volunteers tomorrow (Saturday, September 3).

The event from 10am to 11.45am is at the Home Guard Club, in Abbot Road, Bury (IP33 3UB). It will also be an opportunity for anyone over the age of 18 to come along and find out more about becoming a volunteer.

Volunteers are needed to help raise funds for the welfare of men and women of the country’s armed forces at the poppy appeal’s collection points in all of the supermarkets around Bury from October 29 to November 12.

For more details or information on anything to do with the poppy appeal call or email Mrs Pip Davies, honorary poppy organiser, on 07745574502 or bsepoppyappeal@outlook.com