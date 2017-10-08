Pop-up park shows need for future site

The temporary skate park at the New Green Centre in Thurston continues to gain supporters as scooters and skaters took to the ramps last weekend.

Since the Ben Wragge Skate Park Committee set out their plans to build a park in the village in memory of Ben Wragge, the search for land has struggled.

Since the summer holidays though and under the watchful eye of committee chairman, Steve Button, the popularity of the makeshift ramps in the carpark of the New Green Centre have been a big hit.

Mr Button said: “It has been very busy, especially on the Fridays we did. It just goes to demonstrate a need for something like this here.”

There are developments of houses going on in Thurston but Mr Button said there are still no takers.

He said: “We have asked the developers but most are put off by it being so close to their new houses, which is understandable but a real shame.”

So the search for a land goes on, but the committee still feels they will get there.

Mr Button said: “I think we have a few more places in mind still, but if anybody has other ideas that could help, please come forward.”

For details on the skate park and the committee go to www.facebook.com/groups/1566527306980547/