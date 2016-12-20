Pop band ‘take roof off house’ at Bury St Edmunds party

Burians enjoyed ‘A Night 2 Remember’ on Sunday as members of the ‘We Love Bury St Edmunds’ Facebook group met to celebrate great friends and memorable music.

Bury buskers Jacen Bruce and Nick Lowe were on hand to entertain guests as they arrived at Ashlar House, in Eastern Way, marking exactly one year since James Sheen founded the popular group, which now has more than 13,500 members.

When the main doors opened at 7.30pm, DJ Carl Whitehouse, burlesque and 1960s-style dancer Kristin Kapelli and caricaturist Jason Macaruba Smith took over the party, joined later by pop band Brotherhood of Man, winners of the 1976 Eurovision Song Contest, who ‘took the roof off’.

Mr Sheen, who started the group as a means of reconnecting with old friends, said the night was ‘awesome, overwhelming and emotional’.

“It exceeded expectations – if you look at the Facebook group you’ll see the feedback has been astonishing,” he said.

Mr Whitehouse, Brian Gobey and Ernie Broom were each presented with ‘gold badges’ in recognition of their ‘outstanding contribution’ to the town, while regular group contributor Anna Frankum and Abbeygate Cinema legend Pat Church received special bronze and lifetime achievement awards respectively.

A raffle on the night raised £500 which is to be shared between West Suffolk Hospital’s My WiSH Charity and North Court Care Home in Northgate Street.

