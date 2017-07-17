Pooches fill Nowton Park for fund-raising dog day

Waggy tails and plenty of woofs filled Nowton Park for a successful charity dog show on Sunday.

In aid of My Wish, which supports West Suffolk Hospital, the event saw hundreds of dogs (and their owners) visit the park for a day of dog-themed fun and family activities.

Sue Smith, My WiSH fund-raising manager, said: “The day was perfect from start to finish. It far exceeded our expectations.”

It is estimated 750 people attended and helped to raise £4,000-£4,5000 for the charity.

The dog show itself attracted far more entries than expected, with the ring being a little bit small for the very popular categories.

Classes included most handsome dog, prettiest bitch, waggiest tail, dog owner lookalike, best doggy trick, cutest puppy and more, all judged by Moreton Hall Vets.

“It was just brilliant. We had such a good day and everyone smiled,” added Sue.

“The dachshund dash was one of the highlights, with people bringing their dachshunds from far and wide for three sausage dog races. We had a few unruly ones, I won’t lie, and we had a few sausage dog bundles as well. It was all good fun.”

In addition there were stalls, food and drink, bouncy castles, face painting and human hamster balls.

All proceeds will go to the orthopaedic fund.