Politics brings different generations together in Bury St Edmunds

Politics bridged the ‘generation gap’ at St Benedict’s Catholic School, in Bury St Edmunds, on Wednesday when A-level government and politics students met with members of the Bury University of the Third Age’s (U3a) politics group.

The sixth formers and U3a members ‘enthusiastically’ discussed a range of topics from the feasibility of having a written constitution to the current and future influence of social media on shaping opinion and electoral politics.

Head of humanities, Kevin Murphy, who chaired the event, said it had been a ‘real success’.

Keen to host it again next year, he said the ‘conversation was flowing’ and ‘they could have done with more time’.

The event was organised by David Dawson, convenor of the U3a group and St Benedict’s chair of governors.