Police urge vigilance after series of west Suffolk burglaries

Police are urging homes owners to check security following a series of burglaries in west Suffolk over the last month.

Homes in Stowlangtoft, Great Barton, Ixworth, Bardwell and Norton have been hit hardest and police are urging communities to be vigilant as well as looking out for their neighbours.

The break-ins are similar in nature and detectives are exploring how many of them may be linked.

Break ins over the last two weeks were:

Heath Road, Norton – between 4pm on Thursday August 10 and 10am on August 11, suspects forced entry to the side of the premises and stole a lawnmower which is believed to have needed at least two people to carry.

Thistledown Drive, Ixworth – between midday on Monday August 14 and 12.15pm on August 15, offenders forced the front door. It is not clear if anything has been taken.

Near High Street and Bardwell Road, Ixworth – between 1.30am on Saturday August 5 and 2am on August 17, suspects forced entry to the rear of the home taking cash and power tools.

Micklesmere Drive, Ixworth – overnight into Wednesday August 16, entry was forced at the rear of the property and cash and a grey Peugeot 308 (registration YT59 GPV) were stolen.

Thistledown Drive, Ixworth – between 6pm on Thursday August 17 and 7.50pm on August 18, suspects forced entry at the rear of the property and jewellery is believed stolen.

Low Street, Bardwell – between 7pm on August 18 and 11.45am on August 19, entry was forced to the rear of the house and jewellery stolen.

As most of these burglaries involve houses entered by force rather than because of insecurities, police are urging the public to ‘be their eyes and ears’ and ‘See it, Hear it, Report it’ to Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 55229/17.

Police say by following a few simple steps, you can reduce the chances of becoming a victim of burglary.

1-LOCK

Lock all doors and remove the keys before leaving the house. This limits the amount of escape routes available to burglars.

Keep front doors locked even when you are at home and especially if you are in the back garden.

Close all windows fully before you leave the house, lock downstairs windows and remove the keys.

Use window limiters to allow air in instead of keeping windows fully open, even when you’re at home.

Install window locks on upstairs windows that can be easily accessed by a flat roof.

Lock back gates using a sturdy lock such as a closed shackle padlock to no less than CEN 3-4 security grade or 5 lever lock.

2-LIGHT

Leave low-energy lights on timers around the house and keep a radio on to make it seem as though someone is home.

‘Dusk-to-dawn’ sensor security lighting is a cheap, low cost way of making sure the front of your home or shed/outbuilding is well-lit.

Burglars often prefer to work in the dark to avoid detection. Stop burglars from hiding in your driveway and paths by installing an ambient security light that will not disturb neighbours.

Visible burglar alarms can make burglars think twice; get specialist advice and consult your insurance company.

Hedging and shrubs to the front of your property should be pruned to no higher than 1m and trim trees up from the ground to 2m. This will allow a clear line of sight across your property and will stop the garden being used as a hiding place.

3-HIDE

Keep your valuables, jewellery, cash, passport and deeds to your property in a safe.

Never leave spare keys in an open place. Hide away to prevent them being stolen.

Keep dustbins and wheelie-bins away from fencing/gates as these can be used by thieves to climb into windows or used to escape. Make sure valuables are property marked. Take photographs and keep a note of any serial numbers.

Don’t leave equipment and tools lying around that can be used by burglars to break into your home, such as hammers, shovels or gardening tools. Keep ladders locked away and out of sight.

For further crime prevention advice please visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z or contact your local Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.