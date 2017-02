Police are appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident in Thetford.

The victim was driving a silver Audi A3 along the A134, near to Thetford Priory, when they were struck a number of times by a dark-coloured 4x4 vehicle shortly before 7pm on February 2.

No-one was injured but officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it.

Call Pc Natasha Donnelly at Thetford Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.