Police seek witnesses to crash that left car on its roof at Weatherden

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious single vehicle crash in which a man received head injuries.

Police believe that a black Ford Puma car was being driven towards Stowmarket from the Haughley New Street area yesterday at about 4.30am, on a side road.The vehicle ended up on its roof, near the Park Road junction in Wetherden and the driver was taken to West Suffolk Hospital with head injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash or seen the way the car was being driven.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 56 of April 9.