Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation in Mundford on Saturday (February 11).

A man and a woman were involved in an altercation at Brown’s Kitchens in Swaffham Road at around 12.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Donna Wreford at Norwich CID on 101.

Police are particularly keen to speak to a man who was in the area at the time and is believed to have filmed the incident on his mobile phone.