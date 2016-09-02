Police seek man after sex assault in Bury store carpark

Police are appealing for information after a sexual assault in a car park at Robert Boby Way in Bury St Edmunds.

A woman in her 20s was walking across the Waitrose store car park at about 6pm on Friday August 26, when she was approached by a man who engaged her in conversation then took her hand and placed it on his groin. The woman walked away from him.

Police want to trace the man who is described as black, of slim build, around 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall, possibly in his late 20s to 30s, and was wearing a black suit and black shirt.

Anyone who saw the incident or the man in the area about this time, or anyone with information about who he is, should call PC Kelly Evans at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 52043/16.