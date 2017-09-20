Police seek man after anti-theft camera stolen in Stonham Aspal

Police are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with the theft of a camera installed to combat theft.

The camera was installed following theft of cash from an honesty box for selling eggs outside the owner’s premises on Debenham Road, Stonham Aspal, but on Thursday August 24 it too was stolen.

Suffolk Police, who issued this image today, would like to hear from anyone who knows the individual or anyone has knowledge of the theft.

Call PC James Perrier at on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting 37/55852/17.