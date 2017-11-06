Police search for burglars

Jewellery has been stolen in a series of burglaries that took place in Whepstead, near Bury St Edmunds.

They happened overnight between Tuesday, October 31 and Wednesday, November 1.

Two of the incidents took place at separate properties in Tuffields Road.

In the first, a kitchen window was forced open and the offender(s) stole some jewellery while the occupants were away overnight and the other had items of taken from the main bedroom.

The third was in Rede Road, where the property was unoccupied between 2.25pm and 5pm on 31 October.

The offender(s) took a diamond necklace, diamond stud earrings and a pair of diamond earrings with decorative gold surrounds.Anyone with any information should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference numbers 37/70842/17, 37/70647/17 and 37/70639/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.