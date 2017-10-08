Police renew appeal to trace missing 18-year-old from Bury

Police have renewed appeals for help in tracing a missing 18-year-old from Bury St Edmunds.

Efforts to locate Harry Mills, who was last seen in Hardwick Lane, in Bury, at about 4pm on Saturday, are continuing.

Harry Mills, 18, who is missing from Bury St Edmunds

He travelled to Cambridge with a friend by car but has not been seen since.

It is believed he made his way to the Islington area of London, but could have travelled further afield.

Harry is described as white, 5ft 8ins, of slim build with dark brown short hair.

He was wearing a bright blue coat, green jumper, grey jogging bottoms and trainers.

He is considered vulnerable and as such family and police are concerned for his safety.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Harry or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101.