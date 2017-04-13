Police renew appeal on £12,500 bank card fraud

Suffolk Police are renewing their for help to trace a woman in connection with a fraud where £12,500 was stolen from a bank account.

A woman went to one branch of a bank to request a new debit card and then went to another to request a new PIN. Both were sent to the account holder’s home address, without her knowledge, but police say they appear to have been intercepted.

The new bank card and PIN were then used at branches of the bank in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket on the same day in October 2016 with thousands of pounds being withdrawn on each occasion.

While the account holder, from Bury St Edmunds, has been compensated by her bank, Suffolk Police are keen to speak to the woman pictured in connection with the fraud.

She is described as white, of slim build, possibly in her 50s to 60s, with below shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone who recognises her is asked to call Bury St Edmunds CID on 01473 613500, quoting crime number 69501/16.