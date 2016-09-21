Police release CCTV pictures connected with Bury purse and card theft

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to after a purse was stolen and a bank card was then used to withdraw cash.

It is thought the purse was removed from a handbag at an address in Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, between 7:45am and 1pm on Monday 23 May this year.

The victim received a phone call from a person claiming to be from her bank and was asked to verify her Personal Identification Number (PIN). Cash was then withdrawn from the victim’s current and savings account at a bank in Ipswich.

Police are urging people not to give personal and bank details over the phone to unknown callers, particularly never your PIN number as a legitimate organisation would never ask for it.

Anyone with information about who the woman is should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 34978/16 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.