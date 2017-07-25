Police raid recovers five stolen mini-horses in Beck Row

Five stolen miniature horses were recovered in a police raid on a field near Beck Row on Friday.

The five, including a foal stolen without its mother, were taken from a field at Stonea in Cambridgeshire on the night of July 12/13.

The little foal Farada was stolen without her mother, but they have been reunited

Two were recovered from a field in the same county but Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) obtained a warrant to enter fields at Beck Row following a tip off.

The horses’ owner Jo Everett said: “We got a phone call from the police that they had eyes on our horses and to be on stand by. I can’t explain the feelings.”

They were led to the site by the RCAT and Jo said: “The police had turned out in force as the ponies had been located on common ground and we didn’t know who was detaining them.

“They escorted us into the area. It seemed like we were driving for ages down tracks.”

Four of the horses, which are only about 24in tall, where tethered without water and the other was loose with other horses.

All were dehydrated, one has a leg wound and another has a fever.

One horse, a palomino (blonde) called Barbie, is still missing.

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 quoting CF0397610717, visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.