Police on look out for tool thieves

One was in Pound Hill Bacton and the other was in Falconer Avenue, Old Newton and they were both done overnight between August 23 and 24.

A possible suspect vehicle of interest has been given as a silver/green Vauxhall Vectra.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 and quoting CADS 122/124 of August 24.