Police make 11 arrests in west Suffolk drugs crackdown

A week of police action to tackle drugs supply in west Suffolk has resulted in 11 arrests and the seizure of hundreds of wraps of class A drugs.

Plain clothes and proactive team officers carried out a series of warrants and visits last week to hit the supply of drugs such as heroin and crack cocaine.

On Tuesday April 4 they raided a home in Lancaster Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, where an 18-year-old man from south-west London and a 43-year-old woman from Bury were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

More than 70 wraps, believed to contain class A drugs, were seized along with a large quantity of cash and three mobile phones.

Both have been released under investigation.

The next day, police made five arrests at an address in Firtree Close, Bury, and about 300 wraps were seized – 190 believed to contain crack cocaine and 111 believed to contain heroin. Police also discovered a machete, a large kitchen knife, a sledgehammer and a bag of cannabis.

Stephen Wass, 54, of Firtree Close, Bury; Abdulaziz Ali, 26, of Curzon Crescent, Barking; Fahad Mbwana, 18, of Charter Avenue, Ilford; Asman Osman, 18 of Harts Lane, Barking, and Umar Yusuf-Iya, of Whiting Avenue, Barking, were all charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

All five appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday April 6, were remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on May 4.

On Thursday April 6 officers arrested two mens in Western Avenue, Haverhill.

A 32-year-old man from Haverhill was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and a 19-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

Wraps and around £800 in cash were recovered.

Both were released under investigation.

Then, on Friday April 7, police arrested a man and a teenage boy at the Recreation Ground at Camps Road, Haverhill, after a small quantity of drugs were recovered.

A 42-year-old man was charged with possession of crack cocaine, while the teenager was given a youth caution for possession of cannabis.

Detective Inspector Craig Brett said; “We will be doing more work to target those suspected of being involved in the supply of controlled drugs and will continue to carry out pro-active warrants and visits to make life difficult for anyone bringing drugs into Suffolk.”