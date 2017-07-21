Police launch murder investigation after man fatally stabbed in Bury St Edmunds

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called by a member of the public at 5.50pm yesterday (Thursday, July 20), to reports a man aged in his 50s had been stabbed at a home, in Cumberland Avenue.

Police have taped off the scene, in Cumberland Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, where a man was fatally stabbed.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned by detectives.

At this stage it is believed that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 49829/17.