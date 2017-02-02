Police issue new CCTV picture in Corrie search

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing airman Corrie McKeague.

Following previous appeals, police still need to trace two individuals shown on CCTV – a cyclist and an older man – as potential witnesses.

A name had been given for the older man in image 26 but the named individual has been traced and was not the man pictured. Police say work continues to positively identify the cyclist too, and police are renewing appeals for these men to come forward or anyone who can help to get in touch.

Suffolk Police are now releasing a new image of another person picture on the first CCTV picture, re;leased on December 8, who also needs to be identified.

The December 8 images showed figures in the vicinity of the Brentgovel Street ‘horseshoe’ where Corrie was last seen at 3.25am on September 24 after a night out with friends from the RAF regiment at Honington.

The people were there between 3.15am and 5.20am that day and police have been trying to find better images them, leading to the release of a second set of images on January 13.

Police Corrie McKeague search CCTV Image 8 shows a man on a cycle, who they still want to speak to, talking with taxi drivers close to the Grapes public house.

Now a better image of one person, believed to be the person pictured walking past Cornhill Walk’s doors in the December 8 set has been found. He was in the area at about 5.15 – 5.20am.

Police say these are the last of the individuals seen on foot in the area between these times that have yet to be traced.

A spokeswoman said: “All of those featured in the CCTV images issued are potential witnesses who could have information that might assist and detectives are asking them or anyone who knows who they are to get in touch.”

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said that work to locate Corrie continues to be a priority.

Police Corrie McKeague search CCTV image 26: a name given for this man proved wrong

She added: “This case has been managed in the same way as any other major investigation undertaken by the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigations Team.

“This means that all information is managed on the computer system used to assist major investigations, that those people involved in the investigation have the correct level of training and the investigation has been overseen and resourced in accordance with national guidance on major investigations.

“We have had to work through the information provided in a logical way and follow systematic processes to ensure everything is looked at in detail. This has involved re-visiting and going over much of the work we have carried out too.

“The initial most likely scenario was that Corrie had tried somehow to get home from Bury St Edmunds and had come to harm and to that end searches focussed on the areas where he may have been had he tried to get back to RAF Honington.

Corrie McKeague

“Later in the investigation more detailed searches have been carried out and some places have been re-visited. Our search strategy has been reviewed by peers, by another force and advice has been sought from the police national search advisor.

“We have also prioritised the viewing of CCTV for the places where Corrie was most likely to be seen and then worked out from there. A systematic approach gives assurance that he has not been missed on CCTV as some of the images are not clear and need to be viewed multiple times and by trained operatives to gain this level of assurance.

“We have tested the CCTV to see whether there is any way that he could have left the horseshoe area without being seen.

“Over £300,000 has so far been spent on the investigation and we are putting every effort into finding Corrie. The activities we have undertaken to date have been based on information and facts and not on assumptions.

“Although at this stage we have not received any information from the company employed by [Corrie’s mother] Nicola Urquhart, as soon as we receive any information that the company chooses to pass to the police this will be considered as part of the ongoing enquiry.

“Any details coming into the investigation will be checked across the information held, and we continue to work in partnership with a number of agencies including the RAF on the continuing enquiry.

“What is crucially important is that the public provide any information they have about Corrie’s disappearance directly to the police in order that it can be properly recorded and investigated. The police don’t want to miss that vital piece of information that may help them to find Corrie.”

Any information relating to Corrie’s disappearance or about the potential witnesses should be passed to the incident room on 01473 782019. Alternatively you can call 101 and ask to speak to the team.