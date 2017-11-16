Police issue closure order on Bury flat taken over by drug dealers

A Bury St Edmunds flat which was taken over by drug dealers who took advantage of its vulnerable resident has been boarded up after police took court action.

A three-month-long closure order was granted at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning and was carried out at the property in The Vinefields later that afternoon.

Pc Neil Brown, who deals with anti-social behaviour in Bury, said: “The order was granted on the basis that the address had been taken over by drug dealers who were causing anti-social behaviour and serious nuisance for others in the area.

“We have been getting dealers coming to the address and dealing quite openly in and around the property so other residents here have had to deal with a lot of comings and goings.”

The police were alerted to the issue after a family member of the person who lived in the property, which is owned by Havebury Housing Partnership, before it was taken over voiced their concerns for the individual, who remained in the property while the dealers carried out their business.

He has since been moved out due to his vulnerability and will be rehomed and assisted, Pc Brown said.

Police carried out a warrant for the property on September 4, during which they found a quantity of drugs which they believed to be cocaine. Four arrests were made on the day, with some of them being subsequently charged. They are a combination of people from Bury and elsewhere.

This is the second closure order issued this year, with another being put up in a property in Eastgate Street earlier in the year.

Pc Brown said: “It’s important that people see we are taking action and making positive steps to stop this happening.”

The property was secured and boarded up, with the order remaining in place until February 14.