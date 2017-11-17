Police issue 117 parking tickets in Bury town centre in one day

Suffolk Police issued a total of 117 parking tickets in Bury St Edmunds this week, following a series of complaints from members of the public.

Officers took to the streets on Tuesday as part of a new initiative to clamp down on illegal parking, which is rife in the town centre.

Prime locations in the town were targeted, including St Andrew’s Street South, Angel Hill and Westgate Street.

The worst area was St John’s Street, where 19 tickets were issued in under two hours.

PCSO Amanda Dodd said: “We get complaints all the time from people about illegal parking. It’s an issue that is always being dealt with but it is usually as we go about our daily duties. This is the first time we have gone out and issued a big hit.

“We’ve had a really positive response from people in the town and from bus drivers as well.

“It was a positive day overall for everyone, apart from those who got tickets, but we hope that this will encourage people to use the many parking areas in the town that cost a lot less than a £30 fine.”