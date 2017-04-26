Police in landfill search for missing Corrie find rubbish from ‘right time period’

Police searching a landfill site for missing airman Corrie McKeague have discovered rubbish from ‘the right time period’ when he disappeared.

A special team of officers have sifted through about 2,470 tonnes of rubbish since launching the search at the site in Milton eight weeks ago.

Corrie McKeague

Corrie, who served at RAF Honington, vanished after a night out in Bury St Edmunds and was last seen heading into the the ‘horseshoe area’ behind Greggs’ shop on September 24 at 3.24am.

Police are investigating whether the 23-year-old may have ended up in a bin lorry which collected rubbish from the area and took it to the landfill.

They have been searching through 920 square metres of waste which is up to eight metres deep.

In a post on the Find Corrie Facebook group, his mother Nicola Urquhart said the officers had found rubbish dating back to September 10.

She said: “For now all we can do is wait. There is little point at this time going through ‘what ifs’.

“All I know is if I thought for one second there is anything I could be doing to help find Corrie, I would be doing it.

“I will never give up.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said there is no set end date the search as it stands.

“Officers continue to find items that indicate that they are searching in the right place, including dated papers which show the waste is from the right time period,” he said.

“At this stage the search will pause over the Bank Holiday weekend as was the case over the Easter weekend.”