Police hunt vehicle after damage to Crowfield village hall

Crowfield Village Hall has been closed after a vehicle pushed part of the kitchen wall in.

Police believe that between the evening of Thursday March 23 and the morning of Saturday March 25, a vehicle hit with the hall on Stone Street causing extensive damage to the walls, along with some damage to the kitchen area.

Damage to Crowfield Village Hall Picture: Jenny Hill

Jenny Hill, who takes the hall’s bookings, said a caravan club’s event there had to be cancelled along with several regular village hall users’ bookings, including the WI and a craft class.

She said: “Someone has backed into it and pushed the wall back into the kitchen. It’s made quite a mess. We don’t know when it was done.

“It’s dangerous so we can’t let people in there. We’ve got to pay for it through the hall’s insurance and we don’t have a lot of money. We’ve lost money from the cancelled bookings.

“We’ve got another caravan club using it over Easter so that will have to be cancelled. I don’t know if it will be ready by the May election.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have heard or seen the collision.

Anyone with information should call the Traffic Justice Unit at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting TJU 169559.