Police hunt for wanted man from Bury St Edmunds

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 24-year-old wanted man.

Raimie Watson, of Bury St Edmunds, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build, and with tattoos on his hands.

Watson also has links to Ipswich, Norwich and Thetford and officers are asking anyone with information about where he is to come forward.

Police are advising members of the public not to approach Watson, but to call them immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.