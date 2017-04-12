Police growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of missing man last seen in Long Stratton

Norfolk Police says they are growing “increasingly concerned” for the welfare a missing man who was last seen in Long Stratton.

They have now released a CCTV image of Nigel Kedar, 52, from Clacton, who was last seen on April 4.

Nigel Kedar.

Detective Chief Inspector Marie James said: “Nigel has been missing from his home in Clacton in Essex for more than a week now.

“We are aware he visited Norwich on Sunday (2 April) and made his way on foot through Long Stratton. Nigel was last seen at 7.30am on Tuesday, April 4, walking on the A140 at Pulham Market in the direction of the A14.

“I would urge anyone who travelled on the A140 or A14 that morning to try and remember if they saw Nigel walking along the road.

“If you habitually use this stretch of road at this time and have a dash cam please contact us as you may have vital information which will help us find Nigel.

“I would also like to appeal to delivery drivers that may have travelled on this day with recording equipment to come forward. Any information, however small you may think, could be significant.

We are using specialist officers including search advisors and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) to search for Nigel but are appealing for help from the public to support us with our enquiries.”

Nigel is described as white, 5ft 11 tall, of large build and with short hair. He was wearing a dark coloured trousers with a lighter coloured long sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information, may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 999.