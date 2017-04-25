Police, fire and ambulance crews respond to reports of Mundford man being sprayed in face with unknown substance

Emergency services were called to the West Tofts Road area of Mundford at around 7.20pm on Sunday following an alleged altercation.

A man, who had also sustained a cut to his torso, reported being hit over the head and sprayed in the face by an unknown substance.

Police attended, along with three fire crews from Methwold, Brandon and Thetford, an ambulance crew and a hazardous area response team.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We dispatched an ambulance crew and the hazardous area response team (HART) to assist and assessed a man for injuries to his face and abdomen. He was later taken to hospital for further care and believed to be in a stable condition.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed it to contact Detective Constable Alexander Gilmour at Thetford CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/33073/17.