Police dogs and chopper search for missing driver after Lakenheath crash

Police dogs and a helicopter were called in to search for the driver of a car found crashed in Lakenheath early this morning.

Officers on patrol found the damaged car in Station Road at 12.50am and first thought it had been stolen.

Two police dogs, Kaiser and Nemo, joined the search along with a National Police Air Service Helicopter from Boreham.

A man was found by Nemo, but not until after he had fallen into a body of water in the dark.

Suffolk Police said he was initially arrested for suspected drink driving and insurance offences before being taken to hospital for treatment. He will be reported for motoring offences.