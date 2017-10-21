Police crackdown on illegal motorbikes in Thetford Forest

A police crackdown on illegal motorcyclists in Thetford Forest has seen six issued with notices for anti-social behaviour with a motor vehicle issued this month.

Some bikers have also been warned for riding in environmentally sensitive areas, for which they can be fined up to £5,000 and lose their bikes.

Diss Motorcycle Club says the police checks have shown most riders on byways are road-legal and aware of responsibilities.

But the club warns some riders have still not got the message and adds: “If you are trail riding, you must be road legal and you must not deviate from authorised green lane routes.

“During the autumn and winter months checks will continue. Members of the public using the forest, local residents and Diss MCC are being very proactive in assisting the police and forestry with this exercise.”

Three ‘section 59’ anti-social use notices were issued last weekend after public calls to the Forestry Commission.

Off road riding in the forest is only permitted at authorised tracks such as Hit the Dirt at Swaffham or the Norfolk and Suffolk Schoolboy Track at Hockham.

The club adds: “Even then riding at these venues is only permitted when they are open for an event or authorised practise day.

“All other areas of forest including locations, such as Two Mile Bottom or where the Diss Club run enduro events, are strictly no go.”