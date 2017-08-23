Police cordon set up near West Suffolk College after man found ‘unconscious’

A police cordon has been set up near West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds after a man was found ‘unconscious’.

The cordon is to the front of the college around the bus stop and near the playground.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said the man was found ‘unconscious’ last night.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said they were called at 8.37pm and sent two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance.

She said the man was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment.

A police spokesman said the cordon has been set up as a ‘precautionary measure’ as they do not know the full circumstances as to what has happened.