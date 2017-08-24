Police check if Kedington and Red Lodge ram raids are linked

Police are investigating whether a ram raid incident in Kedington this morning is linked to a similar crime in Red Lodge on Saturday.

Just after midnight, a vehicle, believed to be dark in colour and possibly a 4x4, was rammed through the security shutters of the store in Silver Street.

Up to four people then forced entry to the store and stole a quantity of cigarettes before leaving in the vehicle.

Police are carrying out enquiries and are investigating whether this crime is linked to the ram raid incident in Red Lodge on August 19.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has not yet been in touch and has knowledge of either raid or who believes they witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the incidents.

Call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting reference 56496/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.