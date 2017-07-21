Police ask for help after pursuit of car

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail-to-stop incident in Lakenheath.

The police said at approximately 6:40pm yesterday, Thursday 20 July, officers had reason to request a vehicle to stop in Station Road.

The vehicle, a red Audi TT, failed to stop for police and ploughed through the level crossing barriers as it travelled towards Holywell Row.

The vehicle was later recovered after being abandoned in Willow Park, Beck Row.

Officers have conducted a search of the area, with the assistance of the National Police Air Service helicopter but the suspects were not located.

Anyone with information should contact West CID at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 372 of 20 July.