Police are linking burglary attempts in Croxton and Swaffham

Police believe an attempted burglary and suspicious activity 20 miles away on the Tuesday night may be linked.

The first incident happened at Mill Farm Nurseries, Swaffham, at about 8pm when three men arrived in a silver VW Golf, entered the back garden and attempted to force a window. They fled the scene after being disturbed by the elderly resident.

Just 53 minutes Norfolk Police received reports of three men acting suspiciously in Lawson Road and Harefield Road in Croxton, near Thetford. The men looked through windows and tried door handles before leaving in a silver Golf.

Officers traced the vehicle and were involved in a short pursuit until the Golf was involved in collision on Mundford Road at the junction with Croxton Road, Thetford. Suspects ran from the car, along Vicarage Road and Station Road, escaping from police.

Witnesses should call DC Alex Gilmore at Thetford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111