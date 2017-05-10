Police appeal to trace missing Wetheringsett man

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 34-year-old man from Wetheringsett.

Luke Roberts was last seen leaving his home, in Green Lane, Wetheringsett at about 8am on Tuesday, May 9 and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, slim build, short black hair and beard with a star tattoo around his right eye.

When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, grey jumper, black Nike shoes and a black ‘skinny’ leather coat.

He left the house on a black mountain bike.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Luke or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.