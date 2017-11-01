Police appeal to trace missing teenager

Police are looking to trace a missing teenager from Bury St Edmunds.

Akram Bounouala, 15, was last seen yesterday (Tuesday, October 31), at about 3pm at an address on Northgate Avenue, Bury St Edmunds and was reported missing to police at 5pm.

Akram is approximately 6 ft tall with short black hair.

He was wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, purple jumper, grey jogging trousers and black trainers.

It is understood that Akram is not fluent in English and that he may have some links to the Cambridge area.

Anyone who may have seen him, or who has any information about where he is now, should call the duty sergeant at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101.