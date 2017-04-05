Police appeal to trace missing Bury St Edmunds man

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 37-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds.

Matthew Arkle was last seen leaving hospital, in Bury, at about 7pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 4) and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in medium stocky build with receding dark hair with a short dark beard.

When he was last seen he was wearing dark glasses, a dark coloured hoodie denim blue jeans and white trainers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Matthew or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 and quote CAD number 419 of the April 2017.