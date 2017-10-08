Police appeal to trace missing 18-year-old from Bury

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 18-year-old from Bury St Edmunds.

Harry Mills was last seen at Hardwick Lane, in Bury, at about 4pm yesterday (Saturday, October 7).

He was taken by a friend to Cambridge and has not been seen since.

He is now believed to be in the London area.

Harry is described as white, 5ft 3in, slim build with dark brown short hair.

He was wearing a bright blue coat, green jumper, grey jogging bottoms and trainers.

He is considered vulnerable and police are concerned for his safety.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Harry or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101.