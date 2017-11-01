Police appeal to trace missing 14-year-old Chloe Humpage

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 14-year-old girl from Bury St Edmunds.

Chloe Humpage did not return home from school and was last seen in the area of Iceland, on Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds at 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 31).

She was seen talking to a male and it is unknown in which direction she left.

Chloe is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, slim build with very long dark brown straight hair and a pale complexion.

She was last seen wearing red jumper and blue jeans.

Officers are extremely concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Chloe or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.