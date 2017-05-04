Police appeal on two Norfolk burglaries

Cash, credit cards and expensive watches were stolen in two burglaries in Norfolk last week.

The first was between 11.30am and 6pm on Thursday April 27 at a property in Burns Close, Thetford, where an unknown sum of money and a gents Breitling watch were stolen.

The second was at in Neatherd Road, Dereham, between 10.15pm on Sunday April 30 and 12pm on Monday May 1. A wallet containing cash and bank cards were stolen as well as an Omega Seamaster watch, a set of keys and a silver wedding ring.

Norfolk Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the areas or has information about the incidents.

Call DC David Edwards at Thetford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.