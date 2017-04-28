Police appeal for witnesses to Brandon burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a home in Brandon.

The break-in took place at an address in the vicinity of St Benedicts Road. At approximately 9pm on Wednesday (April 26), the victim heard voices to the rear of the property. She called out but did not hear anything more.

The following morning, around 7.50am, a window was discovered forced open.

It is thought the burglars may have been deterred from entering the property further after hearing the victim’s voice as nothing appears to have been taken.

Suffolk Police are urging anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious to call them on 101 quoting reference 31516/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

They are also reminding residents to keep all doors and windows secured at night, and to keep gates locked using a sturdy lock such as a closed shackle padlock.