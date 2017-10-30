Police appeal for witnesses after van leave road at Stanton

Police are asking a tractor driver who stopped after a van left the road on the A143 at Stanton to come forward.

The incident happened at about 8pm on Saturday when it was reported that the driver of a Peugeot van was forced to swerve to avoid another vehicle overtaking the tractor.

Suffolk Police say the tractor driver stopped and spoke to the van driver and they would like to hear from him and anyone else who witnessed the incident, which left the Peugeot in a ditch.

Call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 94 of October 29.