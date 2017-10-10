Police appeal for help to identify man after assault in Bury St Edmunds

Police are appealing for help to identify the man in these CCTV images following an assault in Bury St Edmunds.

The assault took place on August 28 at around 3.10am on Risbygate Street, during which a 21-year-old man was punched and kicked in the head.

The victim was left with a suspected broken nose and swelling around the eye, forehead and cheeks. His friend, a 20-year-old woman, was also hit in the head.

Police would like to speak to the man depicted in the CCTV in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact Sgt Gavin Goldfinch at Bury St Edmunds police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.